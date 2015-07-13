FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London's Heathrow says some flights will be cancelled due to runway protest
July 13, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

London's Heathrow says some flights will be cancelled due to runway protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport said it may have to cancel some flights on Monday as police tried to remove activists who had gained access to a runway to protest against the possible expansion of the airport.

“Both runways are open, although there will still be delays and a few cancellations,” the airport said in an emailed statement.

Heathrow was selected as the site for a new runway in south east England earlier this month. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

