UK to announce airport decision to parliament on Tuesday -PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British transport minister Chris Grayling will make a statement to parliament about airport expansion in south east England around 1130 GMT on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.

May is due to chair a meeting of a small team of ministers on Tuesday to make the long-awaited decision over whether to give the go ahead for expansion to the west of London at Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, or to the south at Gatwick. (Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)