Britain to decide on airport expansion next week - PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain will make a decision on airport expansion next week, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, after her top team of ministers held a discussion over the long-delayed ruling.

It will either support plans for a new runway west of London at Heathrow, the busiest airport in both Britain and Europe, or at Gatwick to the south. The decision has been debated for more than 25 years and any further delay could put economic growth at risk as both sites are near full capacity.

"The prime minister set out the process from here making clear that it was not for cabinet to take a decision today," the spokeswoman told reporters. "That will be taken by the cabinet sub-committee on airports, which is due to meet next week and will select a preferred option."