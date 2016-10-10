British govt to make airport decision in October -PM's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The British government decision on whether to build new airport capacity at London's Heathrow or Gatwick will be announced in October, the Prime Minister's spokesman said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May had said earlier this month that the decision would be made "shortly".

Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, and smaller rival Gatwick, have been battling for government approval to build an extra runway for years, with the repeatedly delayed decision pushed back again after Britons voted to leave the EU in June. (Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)