FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK cost agency queries value of $700,000-a-year Alexion drug
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

UK cost agency queries value of $700,000-a-year Alexion drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An enzyme treatment from Alexion Pharmaceuticals costing 491,992 pounds ($704,630) a year may be worth using in babies with a rare disorder but does not represent good value for all patients, Britain’s healthcare cost watchdog said.

Kanuma is designed for treating lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency, a rare inherited genetic disease in which fats build up in cells. Rapidly progressing LAL deficiency is particularly serious in babies, with survival of less than 12 months.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which decides if drugs should be used on the state health service, said in draft guidance on Thursday that more research was needed on the drug’s costs and benefits.

$1 = 0.6982 pounds Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.