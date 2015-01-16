FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator in talks with collapsed FX broker Alpari
January 16, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

UK regulator in talks with collapsed FX broker Alpari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets regulator said it was talking to Alpari, the currency broker that filed for insolvency on Friday after most of its customers suffered losses after the Swiss National Bank’s decision to abandon a three-year old cap against the euro.

Alpari was authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

“The FCA is aware of the situation and is working closely with the firm,” an FCA spokeswoman said without elaborating. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

