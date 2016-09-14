UK, Argentina to cooperate on Falklands oil and gas restrictions

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain and Argentina have agreed to work together towards removing measures restricting the oil and gas industry, shipping and fishing around the disputed Falkland Islands, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The two countries fought a war in 1982 over the British-run islands in the South Atlantic, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas, and the issue has continued to cause tensions in the two countries' relationship.

The Foreign Office said London and Buenos Aires had agreed their first positive statement about South Atlantic issues since 1999.

It said the discussions that had taken place did not affect the sovereignty issue and Britain remained clear in its support of the islanders, the majority of whom want the islands to remain under British control. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)