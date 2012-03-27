FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain, Argentina clash over "nuclear sub" comment
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 27, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

Britain, Argentina clash over "nuclear sub" comment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - A spat broke out between Britain and Argentina at a nuclear security summit in Seoul on Tuesday when Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman accused an “extra-regional power” of sending a submarine capable of carrying nuclear weapons to the South Atlantic.

Tensions between Britain and Argentina have risen as the 30th anniversary approaches of Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands in the far South Atlantic that was repulsed by a British task force after a 10-week conflict that killed 650 Argentine and 255 British troops.

Britain took Timerman’s accusation personally, prompting Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to rewrite his speech at the summit and open with a denial.

“I‘m afraid I‘m duty bound to respond to the insinuations made by the Argentinean delegation of militarisation of the South Atlantic by the British Government,” he said.

“These are unfounded, baseless insinuations.”

London has refused to start talks on sovereignty over the Falklands unless the 3,000 islanders call for them, which they show no signs of doing.

Argentina complained to the United Nations in February over what it called Britain’s “militarisation” of the South Atlantic after London announced plans to dispatch a Navy destroyer to the area and it criticised the posting of Prince William - second-in-line to the British throne - to the islands as a military search-and-rescue pilot.

Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Ed Lane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.