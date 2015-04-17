Argentina launches lawsuit against Falkands oil drillers

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Argentina has started legal proceedings against five companies, including three British firms, which are drilling for oil and gas in the disputed Falkland Islands, raising tensions in a diplomatic row over the islands’ sovereignty.

Argentina’s minister for the Falklands, known as Las Malvinas in Argentina, announced the start of the lawsuit in London on Friday, saying a judge in Rio Grande, Argentina, had agreed to take on the case.

Daniel Filmus told a press conference in London his country was determined to use international and national law to settle the case. He said the proceedings had been brought against three UK-listed firms and two firms listed in the United States. (Reporting by Karolin Schapps; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon)