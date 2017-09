CAMBRIDGE, England, June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese artist Ai Weiwei launched his first exhibition in Cambridge on Wednesday, displaying works in the grounds of Downing College.

Ai will also address students of the English city’s famed university, giving a talk at the Cambridge Union.

“Ai Weiwei: Cubes and Trees” runs from June 17 to October 9 at the college’s Heong Gallery.