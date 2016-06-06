FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banksy leaves his mark on British primary school
June 6, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Banksy leaves his mark on British primary school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Street artist Banksy has left his mark again -- this time on the wall of a school in the British city of Bristol.

Britain’s BBC said Banksy had created the mural, showing a child with a stick chasing a burning tyre, after Bridge Farm Primary named a school “house” - groups pupils are divided into - after him. It quoted the school’s head teacher as saying the mural was “inspirational and aspirational” for pupils.

Banksy, whose identity has never been revealed, also left a note for pupils who discovered the work on Monday morning, saying “it’s always easier to get forgiveness than permission”.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

