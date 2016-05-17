FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Damien Hirst hosts fellow artist Koons' exhibition in London
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Damien Hirst hosts fellow artist Koons' exhibition in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Damien Hirst opens a new exhibition at his London gallery this week, showcasing the works of fellow artist Jeff Koons.

“Jeff Koons: Now” will present more than 30 paintings, works on paper and sculptures by the American artist from 1979 to 2014.

Hirst’s private Newport Street Gallery said the British contemporary artist had drawn from his own collection of Koons’ works for the show, which opens on Wednesday and runs until October.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.