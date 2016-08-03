Turner works back on display at Tate Britain after tour

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A display of more than 100 works by British artist J.M.W. Turner opened at London's Tate Britain on Wednesday following an international touring exhibition of his paintings.

Oil paintings such as "Norham Castle - Sunrise" (1845) and "Peace - Burial at Sea" (1842) are back on show in the British capital after featuring in a North American tour last year.

The art museum said the new display also features Turner's self-portrait, which will feature on the Bank of England's new 20-pound note.