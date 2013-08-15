FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asda sales growth slows in Q2
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Asda sales growth slows in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asda, Britain’s second biggest grocer, said sales rose by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, down from 1.3 percent in the first three months and in contrast to the sense of gathering momentum in the country’s economy.

The Walmart -owned group, second to Tesco in Britain, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.7 percent in the 12 weeks to July 5.

“We’re pleased with our results in a tough market. We continued to grow our sales while also investing in holding down the price of essentials,” Chief Executive Andy Clarke said in a statement on Thursday.

Asda had a 17.3 percent share of the grocery market, behind Tesco on 30.7 percent but ahead of Sainsbury and Morrisons, according to industry data compiled by Kantar Worldpanel last month.

The four biggest retailers are facing increased competition from Aldi and Lidl in the discount sector and from Waitrose in the premium sector.

Asda’s reporting period missed most of July, when British retail sales rose at their fastest annual rate in over two years as a heatwave boosted sales of barbecue food and outdoor items.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.