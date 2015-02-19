FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Asda sales hurt by supermarket price war
#Market News
February 19, 2015

UK's Asda sales hurt by supermarket price war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Supermarket Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, said on Thursday same store sales fell in its Christmas quarter, hurt by an escalating industry price war.

Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual revenue, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, were down 2.6 percent on a year ago in the 12 weeks to Jan. 4, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compares to a third quarter decline of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

