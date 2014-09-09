FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK funds add 500 bln pounds to manage 5 trln in 2013- trade body
September 9, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The total assets managed by the members of UK trade body Investment Management Association (IMA) rose by 500 billion pounds ($806 billion) - a 13 percent increase - to 5 trillion pounds in 2013.

Over a third of the assets managed in the world’s second-largest asset management centre come from pension funds, making them the largest client type for money managers in Britain, the trade body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The industry manages about 2 trillion pounds, or nearly 40 percent, of its assets on behalf of foreign clients, IMA found in its annual survey, rising from about 25 percent a decade ago in a sign of its increasing internationalisation.

The top ten UK asset management firms account for 50 percent of total assets, the IMA said.

The IMA said most UK asset management activity was concentrated on London, but 11 percent, or nearly 560 billion pounds in total assets, were managed in Scotland.

Markets are keenly awaiting the outcome of Scotland’s referendum on independence on Sept. 18, and its likely impact for Scottish-headquartered insurers and asset managers such as Standard Life and Martin Currie.

The survey was based on results of questionnaire responses from 72 IMA member firms, combined with some third party data, the IMA said. ($1 = 0.6203 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Susan Thomas)

