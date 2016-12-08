Britain extends G4S, Serco asylum seeker contracts to 2019

EDINBURGH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain said it had extended by two years a contract with outsourcers G4S and Serco to provide asylum seekers with accommodation.

Britain's interior ministry also said it would increase the budget for the service by introducing "a new higher price band for any increases in the number of asylum seekers requiring accommodation."

In a separate statement, outsourcer G4S said it now expects its loss-making Compass contract associated with the asylum-seeker contract to be "broadly in line with the onerous contract provision already established." (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton)