FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Britain extends G4S, Serco asylum seeker contracts to 2019
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 8, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

Britain extends G4S, Serco asylum seeker contracts to 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain said it had extended by two years a contract with outsourcers G4S and Serco to provide asylum seekers with accommodation.

Britain's interior ministry also said it would increase the budget for the service by introducing "a new higher price band for any increases in the number of asylum seekers requiring accommodation."

In a separate statement, outsourcer G4S said it now expects its loss-making Compass contract associated with the asylum-seeker contract to be "broadly in line with the onerous contract provision already established." (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.