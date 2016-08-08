FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Unusual memorabilia up for grabs at "Out of the Ordinary" auction
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Unusual memorabilia up for grabs at "Out of the Ordinary" auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - From a mechanical corkscrew and wine-pouring machine to a 1904 Olympic gold medal awarded to an amateur golfer, a selection of the unusual and unique will go under the hammer in Christie's "Out of the Ordinary" auction.

More than 90 lots are up for grabs in the Sept. 14 sale in London, the auction house said. Other items include a set of keys belonging to the lamp trimmer on board the Titanic and a history of the Leica camera including 107 of the principal models, according to the auction house.

"Robert Hunter was a 17 year-old amateur golfer and this medal is particularly rare because golf has actually only featured in the 1900 and 1904 Olympic Games," Celia Harvey of Christie's said of the gold medal.

"After a 112-year hiatus it actually returns to the Olympics this year in Rio so it's a very fitting time to be offering it."

Reporting by Francis Maguire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.