LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog said it has opened an investigation into whether PricewaterhouseCoopers was acting independently when it checked the books of UK house builder Berkeley Group Holdings.

The Financial Reporting Council said on Monday the probe will look at PwC’s audit of Berkeley’s financial statements for the year that ended April 30, 2012, as a result of a former PwC partner joining Berkeley’s board.