Cars and cancer treatment pre-occupy terminally ill Iain Banks

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Terminally ill Scottish author Iain Banks has been talking online about cars, carbon footprints and chemotherapy for treating his cancer in a new update to fans.

The novelist, who recently enjoyed a short holiday to a northern Scottish island, said on his website Banksophilia that if his “tumours have behaved themselves” and some other factors improved, then chemotherapy will be an option.

“Assuming it is an option I’ll probably try chemo and see how I react, but if it wipes me out each time I shan’t be persevering,” he said.

The author also said he has bought a six-year old BMW, relenting slightly on a decision six years ago to reduce his “carbon hoof-print” by selling all his “flash” cars.

“I decided that - as it looked like I was going to be saving on the next twenty/thirty years of personal carbon output - I could indulge myself a bit,” he said.

“I am back to scudding round the Highland roads again with a big grin on my fizzog.”

Banks said he continued to be “knocked out” by the love and “depth of feeling” from the posts left on the website set up by friend Martin Belk.

“I want to say thank you to all of you for your messages, your memories, your wit, your sympathy and your kind, supportive thoughts,” he said.

“Whatever type or size of screen I read the comments on - I come away from the computer, laptop, iPad or phone with a happy smile on my face.”

The author also said he had written his own “fan letter” to fellow writer Alasdair Gray a few weeks ago, telling him how much his work meant to him as well as Mike Harrison, who goes by the pen name of M. John Harrison.

Born in Fife, Banks published his first novel “The Wasp Factory” in 1984.

In 2008, he was named one of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945 in a list compiled by the Times newspaper.

His new novel, "The Quarry", is out on 20 June.