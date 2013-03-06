FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK car sales rise 7.9 pct in Feb - SMMT
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

UK car sales rise 7.9 pct in Feb - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - New car sales in Britain rose an annual 7.9 percent in February, boosted by the highest increase in private consumer demand in three years, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers said the rise - the 12th successive month of growth - was on a par with average growth posted during the last three months, and above the 6.4 percent average growth posted in the last 12 months.

“UK new car registrations have risen every month for the last year,” said Mike Baunton, Interim Chief Executive, SMMT.

“February is traditionally a low volume month as motorists look forward to the plate-change in March, but attractive new car deals are sustaining the market.” (Reporting by Christina Fincher Editing by Maria Golovnina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.