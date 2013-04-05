FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car sales up 5.9 pct in March - SMMT
April 5, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

UK car sales up 5.9 pct in March - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - New car sales in Britain rose 5.9 percent in March compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday, adding that full-year numbers could exceed its forecast.

New car registrations increased for the 13th month in a row to 394,806 units. They also rose 7.4 percent in the first three months of 2013 compared with the first quarter of 2012.

“Despite ongoing economic concerns, consistent monthly growth in the market is an encouraging sign of returning consumer confidence as motorists are attracted to forecourts by new models and the latest technologies,” said Mike Baunton, SMMT Interim Chief Executive. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)

