FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain, carmakers to invest $1.5 bln in engine research
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 9:20 AM / in 4 years

Britain, carmakers to invest $1.5 bln in engine research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The British government and the auto industry will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in a research centre to develop low-carbon technologies and help secure the jobs of 30,000 people working in the country’s car engine supply chain.

The government and a group of 27 firms including oil major BP, Indian carmaker Tata Motors and component maker GKN will each invest 500 million pounds over the next decade in an Advanced Propulsion Centre, which will look to research, develop and commercialise those technologies.

Sixteen straight months of rising car sales in the UK are a rare bright spot for Europe’s recession-hit motor industry and the government aims to persuade more of the world’s top carmakers and automotive suppliers to base operations in Britain.

“The UK automotive sector has been incredibly successful in recent times, with billions of pounds of investment and new jobs,” Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Friday. “With the next generation of vehicles set to be powered by radically different technologies we need to maintain this momentum and act now.”

Other companies backing the investment include BMW Group , Bosch, Ford, Caterpillar and Nissan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.