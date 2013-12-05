FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car sales rise 7 pct on year in November - SMMT
December 5, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

UK car sales rise 7 pct on year in November - SMMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British car sales in November were 7 percent higher than a year earlier, and total sales for the year to date were up 9.9 percent compared to the same point in 2012, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

Some 159,581 new cars were registered in November, and sales for the year to date totalled 2.11 million, above the 2.04 million sold in all of 2012 and confirming Britain’s position as Europe’s healthiest major auto market.

“With the UK economy looking increasingly positive, we can expect strong underlying demand for new cars to continue into 2014, with volumes set to match or surpass those seen this year,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

Ford’s Fiesta, Focus supermini and mid-sized models topped sales for November and 2013 as a whole, followed by General Motors’ Vauxhall Astra and Corsa brands. Volkswagen’s mid-sized Golf was the best-selling European model.

* For the full report, see: here (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Susan Fenton)

