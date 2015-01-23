FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK 2014 car production rises to highest since 2007
January 23, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK 2014 car production rises to highest since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British car production rose to its highest level since 2007 last year, up 1.2 percent to 1.528 million cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.

The growth was driven by strong domestic demand, as exports fell slightly, something SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes blamed on a weaker than expected recovery in the euro zone and elsewhere.

“More than 7 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) of investment into UK production facilities has been announced in the past two years, and we are now seeing the effects as new models begin production -- with more expected in 2015,” Hawes said.

Britain is a major centre for manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Nissan, Honda , Toyota and General Motors. ($1 = 0.6671 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

