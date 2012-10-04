FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car sales better than expected in key month of Sept
October 4, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

UK car sales better than expected in key month of Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British car sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 8.2 percent on the year in September, a key month for the auto industry as it marks a twice-yearly change in vehicle registration plates.

Car registrations in September rose to 359,612 from 332,476 a year earlier - exceeding expectations by more than 26,000 cars - the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry association said on Thursday.

“Although the economic outlook remains challenging, we are starting to see a tentative return of consumer confidence as motorists explore new products and the latest fuel-efficient technologies,” said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt. (Reporting by David Milliken)

