FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK new car sales rise 9.3 pct in 2014 to 10-year high
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

UK new car sales rise 9.3 pct in 2014 to 10-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British car sales rose by nearly 10 percent last year to hit their highest level in 10 years at 2.476 million units, cementing Britain’s place as the European Union’s second-largest car market, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said sales had been bolstered by strong economic confidence, but that it expected sales growth in 2015 to level off, as sales were now above historic average rates.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes told reporters late on Tuesday that he expected sales growth of 2-3 percent in 2015, and that manufacturers’ forecasts were in the 1-2 percent region.

Sales across the EU as a whole rose by around 5.7 percent in 2014, the SMMT said. Only Spain -- where there were government purchase incentives -- saw faster sales growth than Britain. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.