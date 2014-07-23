FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK car production boosted by new models in first half of 2014
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

UK car production boosted by new models in first half of 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British car production showed annual growth of more than 3 percent in the first six months of 2014 thanks to new models and further expansion is expected, an automotive industry body said on Thursday.

Car production in June was up 3.7 percent on the year to just over 136,000. This took the total number of cars built so far in 2014 to more than 790,000, or 3.5 percent more than in the same period in 2013.

Among the new models to roll off British production lines in the past 12 months are Honda’s estate Civic Tourer and a new version of Nissan’s Qashqai sports-utility vehicle.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), welcomed the figures but cautioned that Britain needed to match growing production with locally-sourced parts.

“With this growth comes a need to bolster the domestic supply chain and address major skills shortages, both of which the UK industry is committed to addressing,” he said.

Only around a third of the parts that go into locally-made cars are manufactured in Britain. The government and industry have identified around 3 billion pounds ($5 billion) worth of parts that could be produced domestically.

Britain made 1.5 million cars in 2013, returning to levels seen before the 2008-09 financial crisis after which they nose-dived, and is expected to surpass an all-time high of 1.92 million by 2017.

The SMMT said it expected further new models to be rolled out in the coming months. ($1 = 0.5871 British Pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.