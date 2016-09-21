FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK car output rose 9 percent in August - SMMT
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

UK car output rose 9 percent in August - SMMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British car production rose 9.1 percent in August compared with the same month last year, an industry body said on Thursday, cautioning future growth would depend on Britain continuing to trade competitively after its vote to leave the European Union.

Output rose to 109,004 vehicles last month, the highest for 14 years, with 75 percent of cars built in Britain sold to overseas markets, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Britain's overwhelmingly foreign-owned car industry backed remaining in the European Union due to the benefits of tariff-free trade and standardised regulations.

But investment decisions in the sector often occur several years before models roll off the production line, meaning the effect of the June 23 vote may not be felt until the end of the decade and beyond.

"Future success depends on continued investment in plant and products and that in turn depends on the UK maintaining internationally competitive business and trading conditions," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

Britain is not expected to trigger official divorce proceedings from the EU, which are due to last two years, until early 2017. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.