FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK car sales rise 1.6 pct in September to hit new record
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

UK car sales rise 1.6 pct in September to hit new record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in September to hit a new record, an industry body said on Wednesday, with strong demand from business buyers compensating for a fall in sales to individual customers for the sixth month in a row.

Registrations hit a record 469,696 units last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said, suggesting the Brexit vote has yet to hurt Europe's second-biggest car market, although many purchases are made months in advance so any effect may take time to be felt.

"The ability of the market to maintain this record level of demand will depend on the ability of government to overcome political uncertainty and safeguard the conditions that underpin consumer appetite," Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

September, one of two months each year when new licence plates are issued, is a key month for the industry and accounts for nearly 20 percent of total annual sales. (Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.