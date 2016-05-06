FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK new car registrations highest in 13 years during April - SMMT
May 6, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

UK new car registrations highest in 13 years during April - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose to their highest level in 13 years last month, rising 2 percent compared with a year ago to 189,505 units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.

Petrol car registrations rose 3.4 percent from last year and 26.8 percent for alternative-fuel vehicles. Diesel car registrations slipped slightly.

“Consumer confidence remains high as buyers continue to capitalise on attractive finance deals, although this could be affected by political and economic uncertainty in the coming months,” SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones)

