UK private car sales jump in best May since 2005 -SMMT

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British consumers bought more cars last month than in any May since 2005, and overall car sales including company fleet purchases rose 11 percent on a year ago, adding to signs the economy is getting going faster than its European peers.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that May marked the first time that monthly car sales to private buyers have exceeded those for the same month before the 2008 financial crisis.

“The performance of new car registrations in May marks a significant milestone for UK automotive,” said Mike Baunton, the industry trade body’s interim chief executive.

British car sales have performed much more strongly than in most of the rest of Europe, and over the past year have defied a generally gloomy picture for consumer demand in Britain, helped by cheap finance and other factors.

Total new car registrations reached 180,111, up from 162,888 in May 2012, of which cars registered for private buyers accounted for 84,202.

Ford claimed the two best-selling models, with its Fiesta supermini and mid-sized Focus, followed by General Motors’ Corsa supermini and Volkswagen’s mid-sized Golf.

The SMMT numbers follow a positive week for British data, with purchasing managers’ indices pointing to 0.5 percent economic growth in the second quarter and consumer confidence up.