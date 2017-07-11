By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 A new electric version of
London's classic black cabs will arrive on the streets of
Amsterdam next year, the first export market for the new model
as the London Taxi Company, the Chinese-owned manufacturer,
seeks to sell half its output abroad.
The firm, which will formally change its name to the London
EV Company later this year, is undergoing a rapid expansion
since it was bought out of bankruptcy by China's Geely
in 2013, opening a new plant in Coventry, central England,
earlier this year.
By the turn of the decade it hopes to sell to overseas
markets 50 percent of the roughly 10,000 vehicles to be produced
each year, including a yet to be launched van, and has been
showing the new electric plug-in hybrid taxi in a number of
European cities.
Chief Executive Chris Gubbey told Reuters the firm had
picked the Netherlands as its first export market due to its
receptiveness to new technology and the new model's
compatibility with the needs of disabled people, including its
ramp and high roof.
"It is a city that is very progressive in terms of
protecting and improving its air quality," he told Reuters.
"They just recognise what the product can do for their
market: the accessibility, the ease of getting in and out," he
said.
Amsterdammers will not be able to hail the taxi in the
street but instead it will be available as part of a municpal
contract hire service provided by Dutch firm RMC to transport
the elderly and disabled, including to and from hospital, he
said.
RMC's chief operating officer told Reuters the firm had yet
to decide whether the 225 vehicles it is acquiring would be
painted black colour but said she was confident London cabs
would prove a hit in the city and could also be used later in
Rotterdam.
"This car takes away all the boundaries and all the
differences because it is possible to transport everybody, give
everybody the same experience in a beautiful car and because it
is purpose-built," Rohany Amat told Reuters.
"And it is a sustainable car. That is very important," she
said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)