UPDATE 1-UK car registrations have strongest May in 10 years - SMMT

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British car sales enjoyed their strongest May in 10 years last month with registrations rising by more than 7 percent from a year earlier, but future sales are likely to slow, an industry group said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said new car registrations totalled 194,032 last month, up 7.7 percent on a year earlier and the highest sales figure for May since 2004.

This was a smaller increase than April’s annual rise of 8.2 percent and March’s 17.7 percent jump, and the SMMT said it expected sales growth to slow further.

“With SMMT forecasting an overall rise of around 6 percent over the year, the coming months should see some levelling off in growth rates as underlying demand stabilises,” SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

Car sales were one of the first areas of British consumer demand to recover after the financial crisis, with cheap financing a key factor behind demand.

The SMMT said car sales had grown uninterrupted for 27 consecutive months - the longest unbroken expansion since records began in 1959.

“Looking ahead over the summer months it will be interesting to see ... (if the) growth rate drops down a gear. If there is a slowdown, all eyes will be on manufacturers and the actions they take to try to drive the market forward,” said Richard Lowe, head of retail and wholesale at Barclays.

Ford’s Fiesta supermini remained Britain’s top-selling car in May, but its mid-sized Focus model dropped to fourth place, with Volkswagen’s Golf and General Motors’ Vauxhall Corsa taking the third and fourth spots. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)