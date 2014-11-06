FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK car registrations up 14 pct but pace of growth set to stabilise - SMMT
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

UK car registrations up 14 pct but pace of growth set to stabilise - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in October rose 14.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday, passing the 2 million mark for the year to date for the first time since 2007.

Sales hit 179,714 units, the industry body said, as Britain’s buoyant market continues to benefit from sales made on cheap credit and heads towards 2.46 million new registrations for the year.

October’s year-on-year growth was much stronger than September’s rate of 5.6 percent - though September is a much bigger month for outright sales due to seasonal factors.

However the pace of growth appears to be slowing sharply with the SMMT saying it expected 2015 full-year sales to reach 2.49 million units and remain flat in 2016, which would mark an end to the rapid rise in new car sales in Britain - a rare bright spot for the European auto industry in recent years. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.