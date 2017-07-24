FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Mother of UK baby Charlie Gard says he had a real chance of getting better
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
Israel
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 24, 2017 / 2:27 PM / an hour ago

Mother of UK baby Charlie Gard says he had a real chance of getting better

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The mother of terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard said he could have lived a normal life had he been given treatment earlier after she dropped a legal battle seeking further medical care.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage and his parents have been fighting a legal battle to send him to the United States to undergo experimental therapy.

"Charlie did have a real chance of getting better," said Connie Yates on Monday. "Now we will never know what would have happened if he got treatment," she said in tears alongside Gard's father at London's High Court. (Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.