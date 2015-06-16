FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's 'bad bank' repays further $5.8 billion to taxpayers
June 16, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

UK's 'bad bank' repays further $5.8 billion to taxpayers

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s ‘bad bank’, which is running down the loans of two bailed-out lenders, said it repaid 3.7 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) to the government in the year to March 2015, bringing the total it has repaid to 14.1 billion.

UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a state-run ‘zombie bank’ that does not take on new business, said it had reduced the size of its balance sheet by 8.8 billion pounds during the period.

UKAR, which is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, in April began the process of selling a portfolio of mortgages worth 13 billion pounds and selling or outsourcing its mortgage servicing operations.

“We are now progressing two ambitious divestment projects which, if successful, will accelerate repayment of the government loans and ensure the stability of service to customers,” said Chief Executive Richard Banks.

$1 = 0.6411 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
