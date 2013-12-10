FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London corruption trial of businessman Dahdaleh collapses
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 10, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

London corruption trial of businessman Dahdaleh collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The trial on corruption charges of Victor Dahdaleh came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when counsel for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) told a London court there was no longer a realistic prospect of a conviction.

The collapse of the long-running trial is a serious setback for the SFO after a series of blunders in other high-profile cases which had already damaged its reputation.

Counsel for the SFO said it would present no evidence against Dahdaleh, leaving the judge at Southwark Crown Court to instruct the jury to return verdicts of not guilty on all eight charges. The jury was then discharged.

Dahdaleh is a businessman accused of paying some $67 million in bribes to former managers of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) in return for a cut of contracts worth over $3 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.