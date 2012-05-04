Stimulus best medicine for UK, says BoE's Bean - FT

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - A highly stimulatory monetary stance is the “the best medicine” to help rebalance Britain’s economy, Bank of England deputy governor Charles Bean said in an opinion piece in the Financial Times on Friday.

Bean defended the bank’s stimulatory policy stance, which has come under renewed criticism as Britain slid into its second recession since the financial crisis.

“The present highly stimulatory policy stance means activity, employment and asset prices are all higher than they would otherwise be,” said Bean.

“Most importantly, the highly stimulatory monetary stance should help put the economy back on to an even keel. That is the best medicine for us all.”

Britain had been expected to eke out modest growth in early 2012, but these forecasts were upset by the biggest fall in construction output in three years coupled with anaemic service sector growth and a fall in industrial output.

A Reuters poll on Thursday of nearly 70 economists suggested the Bank would not add to the 325 billion pounds of new money it will have printed by the end of the month as part of its bid to kick start a struggling economy.

Bean said early evidence suggests the bank’s QE policy has been a success and does not have hyperinflationary side-effects.

“That is indeed the fate of countries that resort to the permanent monetary finance of a persistent budget deficit. QE is different. It involves temporarily exchanging one liability of the state - government bonds (gilts) - for another - claims on the central bank.”

Bean said that the inflation target has deviated over the last few years, so as to avoid volatility in output and employment, and further deviations are possible to potentially avoid a financial crisis.

“The answer is not to jettison the inflation target,” he said.

“The need to avoid future build-ups of unsustainable financial imbalances constitutes another justification for accepting occasional temporary deviations.”