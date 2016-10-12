FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
FCA fines Sonali Bank for anti-money laundering failings
October 12, 2016

FCA fines Sonali Bank for anti-money laundering failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined a bank owned by the Bangladesh government 3.25 million pounds ($4.04 million) for failures in anti-money laundering controls, the FCA said on Wednesday.

Sonali Bank (UK), 51 percent owned by the Bangladesh government, had "serious and systemic weaknesses" at almost all levels of its anti-money laundering control structure, the FCA said.

Regulators worldwide have in recent years been stepping up efforts to enforce better money-laundering controls on banks, following a series of high-profile failings at major lenders. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)

