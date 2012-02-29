UPDATE 2-BoE's King sees no firm expectations for more QE

* King says future QE to be driven by data over next 3 months

* Lawmakers repeat calls for BoE to help small business more

* King flags difficulties of effective subsidies for lending

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s recovery is likely to be slow and is at risk of setbacks which will determine whether the Bank of England pumps more money into the economy, its top policymakers said on Wednesday.

BoE Governor Mervyn King told legislators at a parliamentary hearing that “patience” would be needed before a strong recovery resumed, and rejected their calls for the central bank to be more active in boosting credit to smaller firms.

The government has little room to stimulate the economy as it aims to erase a huge budget deficit, and King stressed that the country should not get complacent in its deficit fight just because borrowing costs were low.

But with fiscal support unlikely, the pressure to boost the economy remains firmly on the central bank.

Lawmakers on parliament’s treasury committee doubted whether the BoE’s approach of buying hundreds of billions of pounds of government bonds with newly created money was enough, and urged it to be more adventurous in helping the economy.

In a sometimes tense exchange, King said taxpayers would need to underwrite significant potential losses if the BoE got involved in riskier schemes.

Boosting particular types of lending was primarily a job for government - and the inherent difficulties in this were shown by the trouble finance minister George Osborne had trying to broker a deal with banks to boost small business lending before his March 21 budget, King said.

“The banks were unhappy about the idea of a scheme in which the government would participate in all SME lending. Why? Because they didn’t want to share the fruits of the most profitable lending to small businesses. We’d end up being offered the bad ones,” he said.

“If you do that you end up imposing such high hair-cuts to avoid losses to taxpayers that the system doesn’t actually produce any funding for banks,” he continued.

NO QE EXPECTATION?

King was joined at the hearing by BoE deputy governors Paul Tucker and Charlie Bean, as well as by Adam Posen, the lone advocate of more quantitative easing for most of last year.

Earlier this month, the BoE voted to expand its QE purchases by 50 billion pounds to 325 billion, and King indicated that more stimulus was no certainty once the purchases were complete in May.

“By and large, I don’t think there’s any hard and fast expectation that we’re inevitably going to do much more,” King said. “We will take whatever action we think is appropriate and at that point, expectations will adjust.”

The policymakers reiterated the central bank’s prediction that the economy should pick up this year after a tricky start with falling inflation helping to ease the squeeze on Britons’ finances. However, Tucker and Bean both highlighted the risk that inflation may fall less than forecast.

“The general tone including King seems to be ‘let’s see how things progress’. There’s not any preordained expectation for more QE,” said Lloyds economist Adam Chester.

A string of more upbeat business surveys and signs that consumers are gaining confidence have dampened fears of a renewed recession after the economy contracted at the end of 2011. A surprise jump in mortgage lending and approvals on Wednesday showed that even the sluggish housing market may gain some momentum.

Bean told the committee that household spending growth should pick up in the second half of this year as inflaton fell, but was cautious about more upbeat recent economic data. “It will take a lot more swallows to make a summer,” he said.

Tucker said the outlook was highly uncertain. “Reflecting the risks in both directions, we will need to keep the scope for policy actions under review,” he said.

However, both noted the risks to the BoE’s inflation forecast, with Bean saying his view was “slightly north of the Committee’s best collective judgment”.

Even Posen said risks to inflation meeting the target over the medium term were now broadly balanced, indicating that he did not see an urgent need for another dose of stimulus.

In its quarterly inflation report, released two weeks ago, the BoE raised its medium-term inflation forecast to close to its 2 percent goal, indicating that a further dose of quantitative easing may be far from certain.

UK inflation has spent years above the BoE’s target but fell to 3.6 percent in January, the lowest in more than a year.