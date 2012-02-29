BoE's King sees no firm expectations on more QE

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy faces a long, slow grind to recovery and the Bank of England will be guided by the evidence when deciding whether to sanction another round of money creation, its top policymakers said on Wednesday.

”By and large, I don’t think there’s any hard and fast expectation that we’re inevitably going to do much more,“ central bank governor Mervyn King,” told parliament’s Treasury Committee. “What matters is what we think. We will take whatever action we think is appropriate and at that point, expectations will adjust.”

Earlier this month, the Bank sanctioned a further 50 billion pounds ($79 billion) of asset-buying with new money, known as quantitative easing, taking the total programme to 325 billion pounds since it was started.

Minutes of that policy meeting showed two of the nine members sought a bigger increase, while others considered doing nothing, worried that inflation may turn out higher than the central bank expects.

“I expect very subdued growth in the first half of the year, followed by a gradual strengthening, reflecting an ease in the squeeze on household incomes as inflation falls, complemented further out by some recovery in investment,” BoE deputy governor Charlie Bean said in written testimony to the committee.

Fellow deputy governor Paul Tucker said the outlook remained highly uncertain. “Reflecting the risks in both directions, we will need to keep the scope for policy actions under review,” he said.

In its quarterly inflation report, released two weeks ago, the BoE raised its medium-term inflation forecast to close to its 2 percent goal, indicating that a further dose of quantitative easing may be less certain than economists expected.

With the government’s hands tied by its pledge to erase a huge budget deficit, the pressure to boost the economy remains firmly on the central bank.

UK inflation has spent years above the BoE’s target but is expected to fall sharply this year. In December, consumer price inflation dropped to a six-month low of 4.2 percent.