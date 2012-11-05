FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays CEO says ring-fencing won't hurt lending
November 5, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Barclays CEO says ring-fencing won't hurt lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said banks can separate their retail operations from their riskier investment banking operations without affecting their ability to lend.

“I don’t see why implementation of the ring fence should affect lending capacity of an institution. My personal view is that we can accommodate ring fencing without affecting our capacity to lend,” Jenkins told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards on Monday.

HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint was also supportive of the proposal to ring-fence banks’ UK retail operations, a proposal which the industry had initially resisted. “We have lost our right to self determination,” Flint said, adding the proposals were a “perfectly legitimate model”. “We can work with this and the transparency will be good,” he said.

Britain launched a parliamentary inquiry into its banks in July, after Barclays admitted manipulating key interest rates, the latest in a long line of scandals which have rocked the industry.

