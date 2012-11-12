Ex HBOS FD says funding shutdown was 'inconceivable'

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The former finance director of HBOS, which came close to collapse in 2008, said the bank had not stress tested rigorously enough because it thought an effective shutdown of wholesale funding markets was inconceivable.

Phil Hodkinson, who was the bank’s finance director between 2005 and 2006, told a parliamentary inquiry into banking standards that HBOS had undertaken stress tests against likely scenarios but had not stress tested against the total closure of wholesale markets.

“We stress tested funding plans rigorously. We had stress tested against what would happen if some wholesale markets were closed to banks. The event which did bring down the bank, that all wholesale markets would be closed to banks for some period of time, was not conceivable,” he said.

Hodkinson also said the bank, which was rescued through its acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group, was caught out by the UK property market being more affected by the 2008 financial crisis than it anticipated.

“From the information the board received it wasn’t evident that the corporate division was pursuing aggressive growth. We hadn’t foreseen that the UK property market, which was a third of our book, would suffer as much as it did,” he said.