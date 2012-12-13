Banker gets insider dealing jail sentence - FSA

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thomas Ammann, a banker who encouraged two girlfriends to buy shares based on privileged information, has been sentenced to two years and eight months’ jail for insider dealing, Britain’s Financial Services Authority said.

Ammann, who worked in London for Mizuho International, encouraged his girlfriends to buy shares in Dutch photocopier firm Oce prior to its takeover by Canon, and shared the profits with them, the FSA said.

Both women were acquitted last month. The FSA said it made no criticism of Mizuho International.