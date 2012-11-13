UPDATE 1-UK banks could have withdrawn PPI-Virgin Money CEO

* Virgin Money CEO says easier switching key to competition

* Metro Bank CEO says obtaining bank licence extremely challenging

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s banks continued to sell payment protection insurance (PPI) even after they were aware of problems in the way the policies were sold, the chief executive of Virgin Money told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“The industry knew there was a problem with PPI but no one was prepared to be the first mover,” Janye-Anne Gadhia, who previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, told a parliamentary inquiry into banking standards.

UK banks have already set aside over 12 billion pounds ($19.04 billion) to compensate customers wrongly sold the insurance in what has become one of the biggest consumer scandals in British history. The final bill could end up to be much higher.

PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost their jobs, but they were often sold to people who did not want or need them.

The commission, which is also looking at ways to stimulate competition between banks, is due to make legislative proposals by Dec. 18.

Gadhia said the key to improving competition was making it easier for customers to switch accounts. Britain plans to implement a 7 day deadline for banks to enable their customers to switch to a competitor next September.

Craig Donaldson, chief executive of Metro Bank, Britain’s first new retail bank in more than 100 years, told lawmakers that the process of obtaining a British banking licence was “extremely challenging but not inappropriate”.