Vickers backs bank break-up threat to aid reform
January 16, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Vickers backs bank break-up threat to aid reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s plans to make banks ring-fence their retail operations from riskier areas has a better chance of succeeding if a threat of full separation is in place, the architect of the ring-fencing plan said.

John Vickers headed up the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), which recommended Britain’s banks shielded their retail operations from their investment banking activities but stopped short of advocating a total separation.

Speaking to an influential panel of lawmakers on Wednesday, he backed plans to introduce legislation enabling future governments to break up banks if they try to find ways to navigate the ring-fence.

“I believe ring fencing will work without reserve power but there is an even higher likelihood of it working with the reserve power,” Vickers told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

