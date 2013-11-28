UK housebuilding stocks slump on scaled back lending programme

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain’s housebuilders fell sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly scaled back a scheme to boost mortgage lending.

Barratt Developments, Britain’s biggest housebuilder by volume, saw its shares slump by as much as 9.6 percent while Persimmon’s shares tumbled by as much as 6.5 percent.

At 1044 GMT, shares across the housebuilders, including Berkeley Group and Crest Nicholson were trading between 2 and 7.8 percent lower.

The Bank of England said it would refocus the Funding for Lending scheme on loans to small firms in the face of rising house price inflation