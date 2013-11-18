FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK banks see increasing risks from housing-BoE survey
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

UK banks see increasing risks from housing-BoE survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A correction in British housing prices was the fastest-growing risk cited by banks in a survey published by the Bank of England on Monday.

The central bank’s latest twice-yearly survey of economic threats seen by banks, building societies, insurers and asset managers said the impact of low interest rates on house prices had risen sharply as an area of concern since the May survey.

“Perceived risk around property prices ... rose, being mentioned by 36 percent of respondents, up 11 percentage points since the previous survey,” the Bank of England said.

“Concerns were concentrated almost exclusively on the residential market, where responses focused on the risk of a house price correction.”

The BoE feeds the survey into its financial stability work and so far has said it sees no general housing price bubble in the making.

Property website Rightmove said on Monday that fears that Britain’s housing stimulus schemes are inflating a property bubble look overblown.

The Bank of England survey also found the top two concerns among banks and other financial sector players remained government debt levels in Europe and the United States, and the threat of an economic downturn.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
