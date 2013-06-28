FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK advertises for new c.bank deputy head, political skill wanted
June 28, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

UK advertises for new c.bank deputy head, political skill wanted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry advertised for a new Bank of England deputy governor on Friday, seeking someone with “acute political sensitivity” to replace Paul Tucker who steps down soon after failing last year to win the top job.

Former Canadian central bank chief Mark Carney starts his new role as Governor Mervyn King’s successor on Monday, and Tucker has said he will stay only a few months longer before starting an unspecified job in academia.

Tucker’s replacement will be paid 260,000 pounds ($395,000) a year plus a “generous pension”, and will be responsible for financial stability - where the Bank of England’s powers have grown markedly since Tucker started the role in 2009.

The advert, placed on a government jobs website and in The Economist magazine, calls for applicants with “an advanced understanding of financial markets and good economic knowledge”.

The government website also noted that “acute political sensitivity and awareness will be crucial” and said the deputy governor must be able to build good relationships with Bank of England colleagues, ministers and Treasury officials.

- To read the full advertisement, see: here ($1 = 0.6577 British pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

